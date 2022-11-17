Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Coghlin Sets NCAA Division III Wins Record
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College coach Tim Coghlin set the NCAA Division III record for men's hockey coaching victories at that level with the Green Knights' 3-1 win over Finlandia University in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Cornerstone Community Center. Coghlin, who has been at the...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
Fox11online.com
Fall maintenance scheduled for Green Bay's Mason Street Bridge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will temporarily be closed for fall maintenance. The Mason Street Bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roads will be closed east of the Fox River on E. Mason Street at S. Monroe Avenue....
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Fox11online.com
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Fox11online.com
The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures
(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
Fox11online.com
Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
Fox11online.com
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Fox11online.com
102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox11online.com
2 dead, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile marker 144. Authorities...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
Fox11online.com
One person is dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved death in the city of Shawano. The Wisconsin DOJ and the Shawano County Sheriff's office are investigating the death involving a Shawano police officer. It happened Saturday around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to a home on Lafayette Street for a...
Fox11online.com
Menominee man sentenced for meth possession
MENOMINEE (WLUK) -- A Menominee man was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine on two separate occasions. Christopher Alan Barstow, 38, was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison. Prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Rogg, noted, "a lengthy prison sentence is the only option left available" for Barstow. Barstow pled guilty to...
Fox11online.com
1 dead, 17 hurt after SUV crashes into Apple Store in Massachusetts
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore on Monday, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz later identified the man as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Apple released...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal fentanyl overdose
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for providing drugs laced with fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died. Robert L. Harris, 43, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by eight years on extended supervision. He was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August.
Comments / 0