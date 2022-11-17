ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
Clayton News Daily

USMNT settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener

Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in both teams' Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Bale earned the penalty when he received a pass inside the box and...

