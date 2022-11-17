Read full article on original website
Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots. After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense. Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded...
Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders
View the original article to see embedded media. After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings. Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a...
Arthur Smith: Falcons will miss Kyle Pitts' 'enormous' impact after IR move
After Sunday's thrilling 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons are surprisingly just a half-game out of first place in the NFC South and in position to make a run at winning the division. But any optimism surrounding the Falcons (5-6) in Arthur Smith's second season as coach...
Jets Star Quinnen Williams Defends Zach Wilson Amid Criticism
After Zach Wilson’s postgame press conference in which he defiantly said “no” when asked if he felt like he let the defense down, the Jets quarterback began facing increased media criticism regarding his accountability in the locker room. A report surfaced from SNY late Sunday that indicated...
Buccaneers-Browns Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Buccaneers are searching for their third consecutive win when they head to Ohio this weekend to take on the Browns. Tampa Bay is favored by a field goal in Cleveland and had a bye week to rest up following its trip back from Germany where it beat the Seahawks. The Browns return to First Energy Field for the first time since Halloween where they’ve posted a 2-3 record. They lost last week to the Bills in a game that was moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to the weather in Western New York.
MMQB Week 11: Bills Dig Out, Raiders Finally Close
Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff. How the...
Bears QB Justin Fields Dealing with Shoulder Dislocation, per Report
Justin Fields’s status remains up in the air for Week 12 after he reportedly suffered a left shoulder dislocation late in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears quarterback was carted to the locker room in noticeable pain after sustaining an...
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce combine for 3 TDs as Chiefs rally past Chargers
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game, beating the host Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 20 of 34 passes for 329 yards, and he also rushed four times for 23 yards for the Chiefs...
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two NFC East rivals face off for the Thanksgiving afternoon game in Dallas as the Cowboys (7-3) host the Giants (7-3) at AT&T Stadium. Both teams have identical records but the Cowboys are heavy home favorites. The Giants are coming off an upset loss at home versus the Lions, who are now 4-6, while the Cowboys are coming off a monster win versus the Vikings, handing them only their second loss of the season in a 40-3 trouncing.
