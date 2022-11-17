Read full article on original website
Humans are responsible for the risks of free-roaming cats
Keeping domestic cats indoors is best for their health and the environment, according to a new study from University of Maryland. The experts report that humans are primarily responsible for the risks associated with free-roaming cats, such as threats to native animal populations and the potential for disease transmission. “Free-roaming...
Predicting Lyme disease risk in a changing climate
Tick bites transmit Lyme disease, which is primarily caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. However, knowing where these ticks live does not necessarily mean that scientists can predict the spread of this disease in humans, since transmission patterns are also determined by human behavior and the habits of the pathogen’s carriers.
Dramatic regime shift observed in Arctic marine ecosystems
A new study led by the Greenland Institute of National Resources has found that a sub-arctic ecosystem off Southeast Greenland, which has previously been dominated by large amounts of drifting pack ice, has changed during this century to a more temperate system with higher ocean temperatures and less sea ice. According to the experts, changes in summer ocean conditions are currently making this region more attractive for marine species such as fin and humpback whales, as well as other new species.
Cultural heritage influences tool choice in capuchin monkeys
Capuchin monkeys are among only a few species of primates that use tools in their daily activities. For instance, they use stones as hammers and anvils to crack open cashew nuts and other hard foods. Although scientists have long thought that tool size correlates with food hardness, a new study led by the University of São Paulo has found that this is not always the case.
14 home remedies to get rid of a cough naturally
To stop coughing, try natural home remedies like honey, ginger, and steam.
Green spaces are beneficial for young adults
Although many large cities incorporate green spaces such as pocket parks or community gardens into their infrastructure, urban planning often fails to include the needs of youth and young adults between the ages of 15 and 24. As a result, this age demographic cannot take advantage of the well-known physical, mental, and social health benefits of these nature-based solutions.
Dog Mom of Golden Retriever Poisoned by Thanksgiving Rolls Issue Holiday Warning for Other Pet Parents
A Tennessee family has much to be thankful for this year. That’s because they’re able to celebrate the holiday with their Golden Retriever, Pippa, who almost didn’t make it after suffering yeast poisoning from a common Turkey Day menu item last year. Thanksgiving Scare Last Thanksgiving, Becky Collins of Knoxville was prepping her holiday feast, which […] The post Dog Mom of Golden Retriever Poisoned by Thanksgiving Rolls Issue Holiday Warning for Other Pet Parents appeared first on DogTime.
Rapid changes in oxygen linked to first mass extinction
About 443 million years ago, life on Earth was nearly decimated during the Late Ordovician mass extinction (LOME) – one of the five major mass extinctions in our planet’s history. The LOME was the only extinction event that scientists are confident took place in so-called “icehouse” conditions, in which widespread ice sheets were present across the Earth’s surface. For a long time, scientists have pondered about the possible causes of this event, including habitat loss in a rapidly cooling world or persistent low-oxygen conditions in the oceans.
New device reduces shark bycatch by electrifying the bait
The World Wildlife Fund states that up to 100 million sharks and rays are caught each year across the globe, both on purpose in targeted fisheries or by accident, as bycatch. As a result of this exploitation, shark populations are in rapid decline and more than one third of species are threatened with extinction. Sharks grow relatively slowly, take many years to mature and produce few young, making them very vulnerable to overfishing.
Artificial neural networks learn better when they “sleep”
Depending on their age, humans usually need to sleep from seven to 13 hours per day – a period when many things happen: heart rate, breathing, and metabolism ebb and flow, hormone levels re-adjust, and the body relaxes. The brain, however, is much more active than other parts of our organism when we sleep, repeating what we have learned during the day, re-organizing memories in a more efficient way, building rational memory – or the ability to remember arbitrary or indirect associations between objects, people, and events – and protecting against forgetting old memories.
Poor diet can damage our blood vessels
A new study led by the University of Leipzig in Germany has found that poor diet and obesity can promote a diversity of pathologies which include vascular defects and endothelial cell (EC) dysfunctions, such as atherosclerosis, heart failure, neurodegeneration, stroke, pulmonary hypertension, renal vascular disease, microvascular dysfunction, as well as a range of hepatic vascular complications. All of these diseases are linked to vascular defects, suggesting that vascular dysfunction in obesity is a leading cause of these pathologies.
Environmental exposures during early life affect our health
The environment in which we live can significantly affect our health, with scientists arguing that 70 to 90 percent of the risk of developing a disease is determined by our “exposome” – a multitude of environmental (non-genetic) factors to which we are exposed throughout life. Now, a...
Unexpected carbon pump found in the Arctic Ocean
In the midst of much conversation about rising carbon emissions and their effect on the atmosphere and climate of Earth, a new study has identified a hitherto unrecognized carbon sink at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. This involves a previously unknown transport route that makes use of currents to pump carbon, absorbed from the atmosphere by plant plankton at the ocean surface, down to the deepest, darkest depths.
Interactive map of the universe includes 200,000 galaxies
Astronomers at Johns Hopkins University have created an interactive map of the universe, including the actual position and real colors of 200,000 galaxies. The map allows the public to access data that was previously only available to scientists. The map was developed using data collected by the Sloan Digital Sky...
T. Rex may have weighed up to 33,000 pounds
Scientists have long known that Tyrannosaurus Rex was one of the largest and most fierce dinosaurs that even roamed the Earth. However, how big this ferocious predator was remained a matter of scientific debate. Now, a team of researchers led by the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario has estimated that the largest T. rex may have weighted a staggering 33,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms), making it heavier than an average school bus of about 24,000 pounds (11,000 kilograms).
