Depending on their age, humans usually need to sleep from seven to 13 hours per day – a period when many things happen: heart rate, breathing, and metabolism ebb and flow, hormone levels re-adjust, and the body relaxes. The brain, however, is much more active than other parts of our organism when we sleep, repeating what we have learned during the day, re-organizing memories in a more efficient way, building rational memory – or the ability to remember arbitrary or indirect associations between objects, people, and events – and protecting against forgetting old memories.

1 DAY AGO