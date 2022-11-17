After just a quick taste of Qualcomm's Dynamic Spatial Audio, the next-gen sounds pretty bright. According to Qualcomm’s State of Sound report, spatial audio is pretty hot right now. More than 40% of those surveyed said they’d be willing to pay more for headphones with the feature, so naturally, Qualcomm threw its hat into the ring. It announced Dynamic Spatial Audio as a new feature in its Snapdragon Sound suite and two new audio platforms — the flagship S5 Gen 2 and midrange S3 Gen 2. Not content to talk the talk, Qualcomm had a set of demos ready to flex its audio muscle at this year’s Snapdragon Summit.

18 HOURS AGO