Android Authority
Lossless audio: Is it worth the data drain?
You may have a fancy subscription, but can your data plan handle the tunes?. After years of hosting compressed, lossy audio formats, music streaming services have embraced the potential of lossless audio. With this, music fans can expect a superior, high-quality listening experience. But does streaming lossless music justify the cost to your data allowance? Can you even really notice the difference? Well, I really wanted to find out. So let’s discuss which streaming platforms offer the service, and how my own experience of playing normal and lossless audio used (and abused) my data allowance.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 Skip this Android handheld
Black Friday deals, 10 years of the Wii U, and more in today's edition!. ☕ Hey there! I ended up at a German-themed restaurant this weekend to watch the last race of the Formula 1 season. Here’s hoping for a much closer title fight next season. Our main story today is our Logitech G Cloud review, but we’ve also got a few more stories worth checking out.
Android Authority
How to play Marvel Snap
A snappy introduction Marvel's latest mobile game. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a really solid mobile card game. Legends of Runeterra and Hearthstone live on as some of the best options, and plenty of others are thriving. However, if you’re a Marvel fan that loves competitive card games, a new challenger is approaching: Marvel Snap. Let’s go over how to play Marvel Snap, as well as a few key strategies to help you through the early game.
Android Authority
Anime is the reason I won't switch from Android to iPhone
Over the last decade, I’ve put a lot of time into mobile games. I’ve written guides and videos to help players get better at them, and I’ve even used mobile gaming as a central topic in a university paper. However, it might surprise you that very few games I play are in English — the only language I’m fluent in.
Android Authority
Photographer vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Can machine beat man at photo editing?
Google Pixel phones have been praised and recognized for their camera prowess since the Pixel 2. Interestingly, it wasn’t the camera hardware that made them better. In fact, Google managed to beat most of the best camera phones year after year, all with average camera hardware. For example, it wasn’t until the Pixel 4 that Google started adding more than one camera to its Pixel devices. And the camera hardware didn’t really get much better until the Pixel 6 series.
Android Authority
Smartphone ray tracing is here, but is it the real deal?
Casting rays of hope for demanding gamers. While there was plenty to dig into with Qualcomm’s announcement of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, the headline-grabbing new feature was undoubtedly smartphone ray tracing graphics support. Qualcomm joins Mediatek’s Dimensity 9200 and Samsung’s Exynos 2200 with support for hardware-based ray tracing, opening the door to fancy new graphical effects for mobile games.
Android Authority
A growing number of Samsung owners are using the same terrible password
This is the most common password Samsung owners use in 30 countries. A study was conducted on the most commonly used passwords. The study found that “samsung” ranked as one of the most highly used passwords in 30 countries. The most commonly used password is still “password.”
Android Authority
The Logitech G Cloud is a failure from the future
The G Cloud does offer plenty of ways to game, but it casts such a wide net that it fails to excel at anything. Logitech has never been a major player in the Android ecosystem, but for its first big shot it’s hitching its cart to the growth of mobile cloud gaming. The Logitech G Cloud is a $350 Android-powered game machine with access to all the content in the Play Store, and more importantly, optimization for cloud gaming on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 💲 Pixel-perfect Black Friday deals
Pixel Black Friday deals, Game Awards nominees, bad news for WoW players in China, Waymo's robotaxi, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 221st edition here, with Google’s Black Friday deals, all the ongoing Twitter drama, bad news for Blizzard gamers in China, and more.
Android Authority
The future of spatial audio sounds amazing and left me wanting more
After just a quick taste of Qualcomm's Dynamic Spatial Audio, the next-gen sounds pretty bright. According to Qualcomm’s State of Sound report, spatial audio is pretty hot right now. More than 40% of those surveyed said they’d be willing to pay more for headphones with the feature, so naturally, Qualcomm threw its hat into the ring. It announced Dynamic Spatial Audio as a new feature in its Snapdragon Sound suite and two new audio platforms — the flagship S5 Gen 2 and midrange S3 Gen 2. Not content to talk the talk, Qualcomm had a set of demos ready to flex its audio muscle at this year’s Snapdragon Summit.
Android Authority
You can now (unofficially) add 32-bit support to your Pixel 7 phone
Want to run abandoned apps on your Pixel 7? Then these hacks are for you. Developers have created solutions to enable 32-bit app support on the Pixel 7 series. These hacks require your phone to be rooted. The Google Pixel 7 series is the first Android phone to ship with...
Android Authority
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 early benchmark results are in
Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones won’t be landing in our hands quite yet, we have spent hands-on time with a reference handset at Qualcomm’s 2022 Tech Summit for an early look at the chip’s performance. First, some housekeeping before we leap into the numbers. Qualcomm’s...
Android Authority
Save up to 57% with Motorola's stellar Black Friday deals
There's as much as $800 off Motorola's varied range of smartphones in the holiday sales. Motorola has always been a brand from which you can expect bang for your buck, and never is that more true than this time of year. For Black Friday 2022, Motorola has discounted many of its current-gen smartphones, allowing you to save up to 57% on certain models.
