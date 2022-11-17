Read full article on original website
Barge Arrives In Wainscott for Wind Farm Cable Work
Pictured above: The liftboat Jill |. Ørsted photo. The progress toward the completion of the South Fork Wind Farm reached a milestone this week with the arrival of a lift barge off of Beach Lane in Wainscott, which will be used to drill under the seabed to connect the export cable from the offshore wind farm to an onshore cable.
Lottery set for deer hunting on town-owned property during January shotgun season
Riverhead Town has authorized shotgun hunting for deer on certain town-owned properties during the special deer season in the month of January. Shotgun hunting for deer at the Enterprise Park at Calverton and at 1751 Sound Avenue in Calverton will be allowed from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, by New York State-licensed hunters who obtain the town’s landowner endorsement document.
The Brewster House, A Dilapidated Memory of Sportsmen’s Flanders Past, is Demolished
Pictured Above: The Brewster House in Flanders in late October of this year. A long-abandoned bright blue former boarding house on Flanders Road was demolished by Southampton Town contractors on Friday, paving the way for the property to be used for water quality improvements, including sewage treatment plant infrastructure. The...
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Student Arrested for Making Threats to Blow-Up Long Island School
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lindenhurst High School student for threatening to detonate an explosive device at the school. Over the past month, a 15-year-old male student made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, located at 300 Charles St., with the intention of injuring staff and students. School officials were made aware of the threat the morning of November 21 and notified Suffolk County Police at 9:28 a.m.
Death Investigation: Woman's Body Found In Wading River Wooded Area By Resident Walking Dog
A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Long Island. Police received a report that a body was found in Wading River in the wooded area behind 20th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
Here’s what to expect as the End End Food Market returns to Riverhead Nov. 26
The East End Food Market in Riverhead is set to kick off its second winter season on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26. The 5,000 square-foot market will host over 40 vendors this year, offering North Forkers continued access to a variety of fresh produce, meats, and other local products as farm stands wind down in the off-season.
Long Island’s LGBTQ community on high alert following Club Q slaying in Colorado
LGBTQ leaders on Long Island are speaking out about the deadly shooting that occurred in a Colorado Springs gay night club.
Home sweet geodesic dome: Baiting Hollow home is a labor of love for retired FDNY responder
Kevin Shea built his dome home nearly 20 years ago in Baiting Hollow. (Credit: David Benthal) When Kevin Shea set out to build a home of his own, he knew it had to be a dome. The idea of dome living always fascinated Shea, who in his early 20s envisioned an active, creative space he could use for everything from gymnastics to creating movies. “It was a much more eccentric design back then,” he quipped during a recent interview from his unique Baiting Hollow home. “I just wanted to be the next Steven Spielberg.”
Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Stealing $550 Speaker From Hauppauge Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are wanted for stealing a speaker from a Long Island store. Three men stole a speaker from P.C. Richard & Son in Hauppauge, located at 2095 Express Drive North, on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 21.
Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
