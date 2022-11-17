Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. November 19, 2022. Michigan’s broken mental health system has left those who need help with mental health issues empty-handed. Decades of disinvestment and short-term fixes led by Republican and Democratic leaders alike has resulted in a system that is overrun and poorly managed. Meanwhile the rates of...
WacoTrib.com
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City...
WacoTrib.com
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to...
WacoTrib.com
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in...
WacoTrib.com
Crews search for hiker in northern New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
WacoTrib.com
Ski operations at 2 West Virginia resorts start this week
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia ski resorts are opening some of their trails to the public this week. Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.
WacoTrib.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in eastern Kentucky as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Help will remain available, the agency said. The centers...
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee teacher nabs 'Oscar of Education' award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — At Dogwood Elementary, a sea of tiny students parted and turned around to look at their teacher, Alexis Guynes, who was sitting on a row of bleachers with tears welling up. Jane Foley, the senior vice president of the Milken Family Foundation, had just announced...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 17-18, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
