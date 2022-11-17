Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting
LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation
GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
2urbangirls.com
Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’
WHITTIER, Calif. – One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in “grave condition,” sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro...
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in La Habra
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced deceased at the scene Saturday night in the city of La Habra. La Habra Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m., Nov. 19, for a traffic collision on West Lambert Road and Walnut Street.
2urbangirls.com
Sentencing set for man who robbed men from dating app
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man faces almost two-dozen years behind bars at sentencing Monday for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson, 23, pleaded guilty in July in downtown Los Angeles to federal robbery and aggravated identity theft charges. The charges carry a total sentence of up to 22 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in Dodger Stadium attack after Elton John concert
LOS ANGELES – An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. Police were releasing no other information surrounding the arrest, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested on multiple firearm charges
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested on multiple firearm charges on Nov. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 11:33 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) served a search warrant at a residence located in the 9900 block of Alder Street in Rancho Cucamonga.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed, woman critically wounded during shooting in Commerce
COMMERCE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD Captain reaches conditional settlement in lawsuit over search of home
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case.
