WRDW-TV
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside of Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses. With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city. We went out to where...
wfxg.com
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta. In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday. Richmond County investigators have arrested Angel Burley, 40, and charged her with murder in connection to the death of 46-year-old Ahmed, Jabari Hill, Sr. At 12:01 p.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
Concertgoers question safety of James Brown Arena following employee death
Ticket buyers received refunds Monday for Friday's canceled show, but would they be comfortable coming back to the JBA in the future?
39-year-old Georgia man dead after shooting in Hancock County
SPARTA — The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County. What we know: Early Saturday morning, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta, where a person had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, 39-year-old Robert May III, of...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
WRDW-TV
Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
Catholic school students bake cookies to give prisoners hope
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Something as simple as giving a prisoner an oatmeal raisin cookie with sprinkles is one way an Aiken school is showing God’s love and mercy to those looking for hope. As a way to teach children the importance of giving back, students at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School recently […]
WIS-TV
Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of a man found deceased in the Monetta area near a pond this afternoon. The victim has been identified as Zonnie T. Cyrus, 22, of Ridge Spring, SC. His death is currently being investigated by the Coroner’s...
WRDW-TV
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
Richmond Co. Board of Elections agrees to hold early voting on Sunday
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Board of Election members met Monday morning to decide whether to allow voters in the county to head to the polls the weekend before the special election. Members voted to hold early voting on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27th. Related Stories: Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race […]
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
