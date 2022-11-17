ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cUdC_0jEigCyu00
Photo Credit: kieferpix (iStock).

A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list.

Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined to be a pretty great spot for singles to mingle. Four main variables were considered, including share of singles in a given area, rental inventory, share of inventory that's affordable on a single income, and typical rent price. With a typical rent price of $1,988, Denver was one of the more expensive places on the list, but performed well in other metrics.

The 1st place spot was snagged by Wichita, Kansas, where the typical rent is just $966. The most expensive 'typical rent' among the top 10 dating spots was in Boston, which ranked 10th and had a typical rent of $2,788.

Do you think Denver is a good spot for singles? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.

Read more about this analysis here.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

What Are the Top Five Highest Towns in Colorado?

One thing Colorado is well-known for is its high elevation, but have you ever wondered which towns are actually the highest? Sure, we know that Olympic athletes train in Colorado Springs because of the altitude, but the Olympic City is far from the highest in the state. Let's take a...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
foxintheforest.net

The Ultimate Denver to Grand Canyon Road Trip

If there’s one trip you’ve got to take in your lifetime it’s an epic Denver to the Grand Canyon road trip. Stuffed to the brim with stunning scenery, amazing adventures, and plenty of outside time, you can travel from Denver to the Grand Canyon countless times and never see the same thing twice.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Petition started against Colorado-based ski brand after designer is accused of antisemitism

A petition has been started online against Colorado-based ski-wear brand Nieve after its lead designer, Carmen Ortega, was accused of making antisemitic remarks online. In an email to OutThere Colorado, Ortega denied being antisemitic, saying, "I wish the best for all human beings, and for them to have liberty and happiness. When all context and truth is shown to the people petitioning me, hopefully they will have a change of heart."
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID-19 trending up in wastewater data

Wastewater in the Denver metro is showing more COVID-19. Matt Mauro reports. Wastewater in the Denver metro is showing more COVID-19. Matt Mauro reports. Daniel Aston, killed in Club Q shooting, remembered …. Sabrina Aston, mother of Daniel Aston who was killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs,...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Ride the Gaylord Rockies' ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ ice slide before it melts

The Gaylord Rockies has a Charlie Brown Christmas-themed ice slide inside the Ice exhibit.Photo byBrittany Anas. (Denver, CO) When it comes to classic holiday movies, “Charlie Brown Christmas” is among the best. But instead of just watching it this year, Christmas enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a frozen Peanuts wonderland with larger-than-life ice carvings that recreate scenes from Charles Shultz’s 1965 animated television special.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy