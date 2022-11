SCY (25 yards) Live Results (Link is down, but live results are currently available on MeetMobile) The 2022 Purdue Invite is in the books, seeing the Louisville Cardinals win the women’s team title in dominant fashion. The Boilermakers won the men’s title by 100 points over Louisville, repeating as mid-season invite champions for the first time in program history.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO