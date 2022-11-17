ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Saint Pauls man arrested on drug-related charges

SAINT PAULS — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple community complaints for the area of 1400 block of Old NC 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. All complaints reference the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Person shot twice in East Laurinburg, deputy says

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot twice Friday evening on 7th Street in East Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office. Dover said the victim was hit in the stomach and arm. No...
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

