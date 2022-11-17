Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WECT
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
Elizabethtown man arrested for selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a daycare facility
ELIZABETHTOWN — Patrick Tremaine Rhodie of Elizabethtown, 40, has been arrested following the completion of an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine by the Bladen County Sheriff’s department. According to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served Rhodie...
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
Man caught selling cocaine near NC day care, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a man after they said they found him selling cocaine near a day care facility.
wpde.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
WMBF
Superintendent: Gun found at Dillon High School; student hid it in guidance office
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A gun was found on Monday at Dillon High School, the district superintendent said. Superintendent Ray Rogers said a student at the school alerted an administrator to the gun, and there was a lockdown while authorities searched the school. Rogers said after a while...
Police: Man wanted for questioning after woman stabbed to death at Food Lion parking lot
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted for questioning after a woman died from stab wounds in a grocery store parking lot Monday, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened at about 4:25 p.m. in a Food Lion parking lot on Elizabethtown Road near Lumberton, police said. Responding officers found a 31-year-old woman […]
Ecstasy, opioids, marijuana found during traffic stop, deputies say; NC man arrested
A man was arrested and charged after more than 80 grams of marijuana and other drugs were found during a traffic stop, Bladen County deputies said.
cbs17
Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
cbs17
Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
wpde.com
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
Man charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Shelton Junior Ivey, 35, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal […]
Bladen Journal
Saint Pauls man arrested on drug-related charges
SAINT PAULS — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple community complaints for the area of 1400 block of Old NC 20 in the Saint Pauls area of Bladen County. All complaints reference the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...
cbs17
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
wpde.com
Person shot twice in East Laurinburg, deputy says
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot twice Friday evening on 7th Street in East Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Randy Dover at the Scotland County Sheriff‘s Office. Dover said the victim was hit in the stomach and arm. No...
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
cbs17
BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
cbs17
60+ animals, including bearded dragon seized in Fayetteville after neglect: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Animal Services and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of animal neglect and hoarding. On Monday, animal services said that the hoarding and neglect took place in the 3200 block of Marigold Drive. Staff removed 54 cats, nine...
