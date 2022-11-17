ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?

Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations

(Washington) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department’s former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department’s investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at...
Republicans have won the House. Now, they’re promising to investigate the Bidens

Republicans are expected to hold a slim majority, a much different outcome than top GOP leaders forecasted in a "red wave" that failed to materialize. Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden’s son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
