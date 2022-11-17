Read full article on original website
Donald Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. “This picture is...
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?
Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
Donald Trump, only president to obstruct peaceful transfer of power, to run again
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, has filed to run for president again in 2024. Trump is expected to speak and widely expected to announce he’s...
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainians braced for a winter with little or no power in several areas including the capital where temperatures have already dropped below freezing as relentless Russian strikes crippled the country's energy capacity.
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here’s what was decided at global talks
(Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt) — Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels,...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
(Washington) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department’s former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department’s investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at...
Republicans have won the House. Now, they’re promising to investigate the Bidens
Republicans are expected to hold a slim majority, a much different outcome than top GOP leaders forecasted in a "red wave" that failed to materialize. Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden’s son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
