ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County: Fire out at former Attis Biofuels site

Volney, N.Y. — A long smoldering fire at the former Attis Biofuels site in Volney has been extinguished, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. Weatherup had signed an emergency order in late October that triggered a public-private partnership to put the fire out and remove the burned materials from inside the silo that caught fire earlier this year. That emergency declaration has now been rescinded.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Dry and milder conditions for your holiday travels

ITHACA, N.Y. — Given the recent cold temperatures and the lake effect socking Buffalo and Watertown, it’s easy to think this could be a rough Thanksgiving holiday travel season. But fear not; high pressure from the south will dominate our weather for much of the week ahead, providing stable conditions and milder, more seasonable temperatures.
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22

Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County

105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
Syracuse.com

Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed

The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego County to hold festivities after Thanksgiving

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving. Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss! Deck the Halls at Demon Acres A 30-foot mega tree lighting show […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
WATERTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy