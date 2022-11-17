Read full article on original website
Russian Spy Defects, Calls Putin's Ukraine War 'Worst Scenario' Imaginable
Artem Zinchenko has reportedly sought asylum in Estonia, where he was arrested in 2017 and then traded back to Russia a year later.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russian billionaire behind mercenary army in Ukraine confronted Putin about botching the war, report says
Russian tycoon Yevgeniy Prigozhin met with Putin in private this month, The Washington Post said. It said Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, criticized the handling of the Ukraine war. Such an encounter would be a rare moment of dissent for Putin. Prigozhin denied it happened. The Russian billionaire who...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
brytfmonline.com
NATO: Two Russian fighter planes passed NATO ships at low altitude: it was approx. 70 metres
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, errors, and accidents,” he writes NATO on its website. On the morning of November 17, two Russian fighter jets carried out an approach toward the so-called NATO Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which carries out routine operations in the Baltic Sea. Here,...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova
As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Business Insider
Ukraine's attack on one of Russia's most important bases shows Putin is losing his grip on the Black Sea
Ukraine appears to have launched an attack on Russian forces in Crimea using unmanned vehicles. The attack on Sevastopol, following other attacks nearby, show Russia's growing vulnerability there. Sevastopol is vital to Russian power-projection in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, and beyond. Over the weekend Ukrainian forces appear to have...
The Six Tips That Could Save Your Life if a Nuclear Bomb Went Off
Videos on surviving a nuclear explosion have gone viral amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says UK ‘too deep’ in war and claims special forces involved in drone attack
Russian ambassador to UK accuses Britain of being over-involved in war
Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles
While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Daily Beast
Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack
The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians’ homes in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of...
'Relentless' Ukraine Troops See Golden Opportunity in Winter Warfare
The coming mud and cold will complicate the fighting for both sides, but Ukrainian troops don't want to delay their counteroffensives.
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Wives of Russian soldiers showed up at Ukraine border and demanded to take their husbands home, report says
Wives of Russian soldiers traveled to a military base at the Ukrainian border, The Insider reported. They said their husbands were wounded on the front and demanded they be taken out of the country. One woman said if officials don't help, she would go to the front to rescue the...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
