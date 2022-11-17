Read full article on original website
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
philasun.com
AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pa. House; trial to come at later date
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has been impeached by the Pennsylvania House 107-85. A trial will be held in the state Senate at a later date.
More revealed to be involved in Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced on November 17, 2022, two more people have been revealed as part of the Beckley-Philadelphia gun-trafficking ring. Denise Johnson, 25, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to travel interstate with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license while Terri Lawhorn, 28, of […]
Pa. House to vote on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment. Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to...
abc27.com
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
fox8tv.com
Section 8 Housing Loophole
An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
The Closest Race of the Bucks County Elections Has Come to an End, With One Candidate Conceding
In one of the closest races in recent Bucks County history, one candidate has conceded, leaving the other to fullfill his new position. Emily Rizzo wrote about the close race for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the long drawn out race to Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Two men shot in Delaware County: Police
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
Central Bucks hires former U.S. Attorney William McSwain to investigate ACLU’s allegation of anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Critics said the district is making “fiscally irresponsible” decisions with taxpayer dollars to “defend” its anti-LGBTQ measures. The Central Bucks School District is hiring former U. S. Attorney William McSwain to represent the district following the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s federal complaint alleging the district has created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students.
South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor
A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned: Justice For Ellen Begins
On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone. While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
Northfield man admits to drugs, gun and setting man on fire
A Northfield man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases, including dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire. Deshoin Rowell, now 21, was first arrested in July 2019, when he sold cocaine to an undercover police operative around North Main Street in Pleasantville, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He faces three years for that offense.
