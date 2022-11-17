Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Hope returns to Kherson after Russian forces leave
In the week since Russia pulled out of the southern city of Kherson, visceral relief has been replaced with an optimistic busyness. As an acoustic band plays Western covers, queues of people snake around the city's main square. There are tents where residents can get a hot drink or first...
Russia-Ukraine war live: blackouts likely across Ukraine until March, energy provider says
Blackouts could last longer, depending on future Russian attacks
Northern Europe has already slashed Russian oil imports by 90%, 2 weeks before the EU ban kicks in
In the four weeks to November 18, Russia shipped 95,000 barrels of crude a day to the port of Rotterdam — that's down 92% from early February, per Bloomberg.
BBC
China's Manchester consulate clash investigation ongoing
Police investigating clashes outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester said a number of assaults and public order offences have been identified. Greater Manchester Police said it had been reviewing evidence on CCTV, body-worn video, mobile phone footage, and witness statements of the incident which happened on 16 October. The force...
BBC
Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media
Two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for publicly supporting mass anti-government protests, the country's state-run media reports. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, Irna news agency says. Both women earlier appeared in public without their headscarves - a gesture of solidarity...
BBC
Libyan father taking children from UK a blatant abduction, judge says
Three children who were taken to Libya by their father against their mother's wishes were victims of a "blatant abduction", a judge has said. Khalid, nine, and sisters Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, had been wrongly removed from Manchester's Dawn Daley by Fares Aljehani in July, Mr Justice Peel told London's High Court.
MSNBC anchors lectures Americans and Israel about human rights while downplaying Qatar's abuses
MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin claimed that Europe and the United States are hypocritical for voicing concerns about Qatar's human rights abuses.
Iran says starts enriching uranium to 60% at Fordo plant
Iran has begun producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, which was reopened in 2019 amid the breakdown of a nuclear agreement with major powers, reports said Tuesday. "Iran has started producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at the Fordo plant for the first time," Iran's ISNA news agency reported.
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
