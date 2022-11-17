WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A lobby group seeking to lower New Zealand’s voting age from 18 to 16 won its appeal to the Supreme Court, which ruled Monday the current law amounts to age discrimination. However, changing New Zealand’s voting age would require agreement from a 75% supermajority of lawmakers, and even proponents acknowledge they don’t have the support to make it happen. Proponents are hopeful, though, that they can get the voting age lowered to 16 for local council elections as a first step, as that change requires only a regular majority of lawmakers. A number of countries are debating whether to lower their voting age. Some that allow people to vote at 16 include Austria, Malta, Brazil, Cuba and Ecuador.

