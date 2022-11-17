Read full article on original website
The public is invited to the annual Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Lima non-profit organization is making sure that everyone has a place to go to on Thanksgiving. The Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be Thursday November 24th at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. For a second year in a row, the meal will be put on by the Compassionate Ministries of Lima. But the event has been going on decades with various families and organizations hosting the dinner. Besides serving up Thanksgiving favorites, the meal gives people the chance to come together in fellowship for the holiday.
Elida FFA sponsors Blood Donor Day with the American Red Cross
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The Elida FFA students sponsored a blood donor day with the American Red Cross today. The blood drive welcomed walk-ins and appointments. Students along with the public were invited. The Elida FFA says sparking leadership and making a positive difference in students is just part of their mission. They hope this leads others to become regular donors. The students we spoke to say the process is easy and it feels good to give something that could give someone another holiday season with their family.
Sparty Friends at Lima City Schools gather together for Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving is almost here, but some students at Lima City Schools kicked off the holiday a little early. Students involved in the "Sparty Friends" mentoring program gathered inside Unity Elementary School early this afternoon to enjoy a thanksgiving meal together. This year, thirty-two big siblings, colloquially known as "Bigs," from West Middle School, and thirty-two little siblings, colloquially known as "Littles," from Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity Elementary schools gathered together for a thanksgiving feast to help continue build relationships and celebrate the holiday.
Fun and information had at the 2022 Healthy Families Expo
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County and Mercy Health want to make sure that families are on the path to having a healthy holiday. The Healthy Families Expo was full of activities for the kids and information about area resources for adults. The young people could enjoy the bounce house, get a balloon sculpture, and get their face painting. Adults could visit one of dozens of booths to learn about local programs to help promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. Stedic Music helped keep the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon. Plus, with the help of Santa and one of his reindeer, the Expo shows that the holidays could be more than just merry and bright.
Councilman Glenn brings back Thanksgiving tradition to the Lima Towers
Lima, OH (WLIO) - After taking two years off because of the pandemic, residents of the Lima Towers got to have a Thanksgiving meal together. The last time that Councilman Derry Glenn held a Thanksgiving dinner at the towers was 2019 and he was glad that he was able to bring back the tradition. People were able eat a classic turkey dinner with all of the staples, but more importantly they are able to spend some time together to celebrate the holiday.
Work on the Saint Marys Theater marquee begins
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The renovations continue at the St. Marys Theater, and today it was time to start working on bringing one of its most iconic features back to its glowing glory. The marquee and the blade with the name Saint Marys came down, to be reconstructed by...
Fundraising to fix historic Van Wert clock begins in 2023
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - You can't miss the revitalization that is going on in downtown Van Wert, but there is one historical piece that needs to be fixed at the center of it. The over 100-year-old National Bank Clock that sits in front of the Municipal Court building needs repaired. Main Street Van Wert estimates it is going to cost around $80,000 to fix the clock and another $20,000 to maintain it. With the multi-million dollar projects going on to improve the buildings that surround it, it just make sense to get the historic time piece restored as well.
Mornings with the Maestro helps foster a love of music in children
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is never too early to foster young children’s love of music. Fresh off his performance with the Lima Symphony Orchestra on Friday night, Cellist Henry Shapard entertained a different crowd at the Mornings with the Maestro hosted by the Lima Public Library. During the event, he showed the kids just how fun and versatile the cello can be, by demonstrating how it reflect different emotions and even mimic some animal sounds. Shapard started playing the Cello when he was three years old and says playing for children are his favorite performance.
Delphos is hiring a contractor to move Gressel Drive for Lakeview Farm expansion
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos City Council is looking at hiring a contractor to move a street, so a multi-million dollar expansion project can get started. Council had their first reading to hire All Purpose Contracting to relocate Gressel Drive to the east so Lakeview Farms can build their expansion where it currently sits. Delphos had 10 bidders for the project, and All Purpose won the project with a bid of nearly $1.3 million. Lakeview Farms is investing around $27 million dollars to expand their commercial food processing plant and add warehouse space. Which would increase their Delphos plant by about 180-thousand square feet. Thanks to grants, the city has the money needed to relocate Gressel drive and start the expansion.
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
Don't drink and drive this holiday weekend warns Lima Police Department
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are making plans to go out the night before Thanksgiving, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. The Lima Police Department says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days for OVI arrests, as many people head to bars to visit with friends before the holidays. According to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, last year statewide there were over 300 OVI arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. So, for the safety of yourself and others, officers say to find a designated driver to make sure you get home for the holiday.
Multiple departments provide aid to residential fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - A house was destroyed and the homeowner was injured in an overnight fire near Beaverdam. Firefighters received a call of a residential fire at 9100 Bucher Road around 2 a.m. The two occupants were injured, one is in the intensive care unit, the other was treated for minor injuries. The homeowner credits his CPAP machine for waking him up when the power cut out. The blaze set a neighboring building on fire, which rekindled this morning around 8 o'clock. Beaverdam called in mutual aid from Cairo, Bluffton, and Bath Township to help with the fire.
Lima Fire Department is investigating if a chimney was the cause of a Friday house fire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A fire in a chimney could be to blame for a Friday night house fire on the west side of Lima. Lima firefighters were called out to 1023 Cameron Lane around 9:30 p.m. Friday night after the residents noticed smoke coming from the attic. Everyone was able to get out safely, but the fire caused $70,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it originated from around the chimney and was more than likely the cause. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
Lima man suspected of killing his mother is trying to get police interview suppressed before trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man charged with killing his mother is trying to get an interview he did with police tossed before trial. A motion hearing for 45-year-old Joseph Cheney was held today in Allen County Common Pleas Court. His lawyers are trying to get the video of an interview that he did with police suppressed before his trial.
