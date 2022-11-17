Looking for stocking stuffers for hikers in your life? We rate the best small, affordable and practical gear that will go down a storm with outdoorsy friends and family. Hiking and backpacking require loads of gear, which means there are tons of great stocking stuffers for hikers out there. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to know where to start. You want something more personal than a gift certificate and sexier than blister pads, but with a lower price tag than hiking boots. Even if you are looking at bigger ticket items, backpacks and trekking poles are such individual choices that it can be tricky to be sure you’re picking out the right model and style.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO