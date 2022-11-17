Read full article on original website
Related
advnture.com
15 best stocking stuffers for hikers
Looking for stocking stuffers for hikers in your life? We rate the best small, affordable and practical gear that will go down a storm with outdoorsy friends and family. Hiking and backpacking require loads of gear, which means there are tons of great stocking stuffers for hikers out there. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to know where to start. You want something more personal than a gift certificate and sexier than blister pads, but with a lower price tag than hiking boots. Even if you are looking at bigger ticket items, backpacks and trekking poles are such individual choices that it can be tricky to be sure you’re picking out the right model and style.
advnture.com
Go on, do the turkey trot this Thanksgiving
Yes, you probably associate Thanksgiving with feasting. The day, after all, centers around turkey and casserole, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. It’s wonderful! So wonderful, in fact, that it’s a tradition I’ve continued since moving back to Scotland, much to the joy (and slight confusion over the odd food combinations) of my local friends. And while it’s true that the day is more associated with eating than exercise, there’s an active tradition to Thanksgiving that’s as old as, well, the state of Utah, anyway. In this article, we discuss the origins and history of the world’s longest consecutively run annual foot race in the world, the turkey trot, plus why you should give it a go this year.
advnture.com
Yosemite National Park is scrapping reservations next year
Yosemite is ending its visitor reservation system next year, meaning you'll no longer need to book a timeslot to visit the park during the summer months. The system was introduced in 2020 to help control visitor numbers and enable social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was renewed in 2021 and 2022 as the park underwent critical repairs.
Comments / 0