Maryland State

Voice of America

Upcoming US Congress Likely to Keep Its Share of Foreign-Born Lawmakers

The 117th U.S. Congress was considered the most racially and ethnically diverse ever, according to studies by the Pew Research Center. It showed that 18 congressional members were born outside the United States and became U.S. citizens through naturalization. The 118th Congress, which will be sworn in on January 2,...
Pentagon: Ukraine's Defense Matters Globally

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine's defense has global implications. At the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, he warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations. "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching," Austin said. "And they could well...

