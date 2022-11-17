Read full article on original website
Related
texasstandard.org
How many died from COVID in Dallas jail? Sheriff’s Department won’t say, citing records law
An exception to Texas’ public information law is helping the Dallas County Jail keep COVID-19 information shielded from public view. It’s frustrating activists who still want to know what policies Sheriff Marian Brown used to prevent infections during the pandemic. The public also can’t learn how many people...
keranews.org
Creuzot ends prosecution policy on low-level thefts of basic necessities in Dallas County
The policy had been aimed at decriminalizing poverty. “The policy has been misrepresented and politicized, and those who have done that have created a sense of mistrust about this office,” Creuzot said in a statement. The policy specifically exempted people from prosecution if they stole diapers, formula, or food...
realclearhistory.com
Original Reports of Kennedy Shooting, Death
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot in an open-air convoy in moving through Dealy Plaza in Dallas. He later died of his injuries at Parkland Medical Center.
KHOU
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Denton County Fire Chief Faces a Decade in Prison if Convicted
Federal prosecutors accuse Troy Mac Hohenberger of using the firefighter retirement account for hundreds of thousands in personal expenses,.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. A fire chief in Denton County is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his employees' retirement fund and was recently arraigned in federal court in Plano. He now faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. Fox 4 reports that Troy Mac Hohenberger was released from federal custody on Friday.
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner
Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Man Arrested for Making 3D Machine Gun Conversion Devices
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- A Fort Worth man faces federal charges with alleged manufacture and selling of 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. Federal officials say they seized more than 650 conversion or “switch” devices; when put into pistols and semi-automatic rifles, they convert the weapons into free-fire machine guns.
Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
KTRE
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
starlocalmedia.com
Celebration of life for former Allen city secretary slated for Nov. 27
Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022. Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Assault Charge
#11828, was charged with Assault (Family Violence), a Class A misdemeanor, by the Dallas Police Public Integrity Unit. The arrest stems from an off-duty domestic incident. Officer Granados has been on the Department since September 2019 and is assigned to Southeast Patrol Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
FBI arrests longtime Argyle fire chief, searches department offices
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Mac Hohenberger, the longtime fire chief of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District), and searched the ESD’s offices. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Thursday the search and arrest, which took place at DFW Airport, but declined...
Comments / 5