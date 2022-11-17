ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

DHS eyes new ways to bar Venezuelans from entering US after fall of Title 42

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37E8dP_0jEibRnW00
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats to the homeland on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The U.S. will continue to explore ways to block Venezuelan migrants from seeking to enter the country after a court struck down the Title 42 policy that allows the government to expel would-be asylum-seekers.

In an appearance before lawmakers Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the department will look to existing authorities to find ways to block Venezuelans from entering the country, pushing them back into Mexico.

The comments from Mayorkas come after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October expanded Title 42 to include Venezuelans, paving the way for them to be swiftly expelled to Mexico and blocked from seeking asylum.

“We’re working with our partners in the south, with Mexico, with respect to the end of Title 42 and whether we will be able to continue our thus far successful program with respect to Venezuelan nationals and use our Title 8 authorities,” Mayorkas told lawmakers on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, referring to the title governing standard removal proceedings.

The department has until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42, with Mayorkas adding that the department plans to make “enhanced use of expedited removal” processes at the border across nationalities.

“We’re looking at our consequence regimes and how we can most effectively employ them,” he said.

DHS’s new approach for Venezuelans, which expanded Title 42 along with a program that allowed for 24,000 Venezuelans, mostly those with U.S. ties, to enter the country, has been underway for just a few weeks.

DHS hosted a call with reporters shortly after its implementation, noting border officials’ encounters with Venezuelan nationals dropped as much as 86 percent compared to the week before the program was announced.

Roughly 1,100 a day sought to cross the U.S. border the week before the program kicked off, compared to just over 300 a day on average by the end of October.

More than 7 million Venezuelans have left their country over the last decade amid political and economic turmoil, including a foot shortage.

A judge on Monday found that Title 42 was arbitrary and capricious, with the government violating the Administrative Procedures Act by failing to consider other means to control the spread of COVID-19. Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote, “Defendants have not shown that the risk of migrants spreading COVID-19 is ‘a real problem.’”

Immigration advocates have long argued the policy was illegal, contravening U.S. and international law that gives migrants the right to seek asylum at the border.

Comments / 19

Becky Barnett
4d ago

Just follow the asylum policies. They are supposed to go to the first country they come to and seek asylum, which would certainly not be the United States.

Reply
20
Terri Tibbetts
4d ago

why just Venezuelans why not every person that is coming across that border illegally not turned back.... because the department of Homeland security .is a balless wonder..

Reply
19
Tony The Tiger
4d ago

The DHS is under the control of the worst President of the USA history. Can’t make this 💩 up.

Reply
20
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
The Hill

The Hill

776K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy