Fort Collins, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Burger Joint

Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger. If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
GRANBY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont mother and daughter take on Denver Fashion Week

A Longmont mother and daughter duo took on design, makeup and modeling at Denver Fashion Week. The Fall 2022 week runs through Saturday. While this week is the third season for Longmont makeup artist Jamie Gaston, her daughter Ashlyn Marie Gaston both designed and walked in Fashion Week for the first time on Sunday at the Couture Kids show.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 The Point

This Mountainous Boulder Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
Windsor, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

