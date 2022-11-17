ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating

BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season

PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
PRINCETON, MA
WCVB

Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada

BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment

BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

P!nk announces second show at Fenway Park for 2023 summer tour

BOSTON — Music superstar P!nk has announced a second show at Boston's historic Fenway Park during her upcoming summer tour. The Aug. 1 date was announced Saturday, just four days after Live Nation Entertainment revealed that P!nk's 2023 Summer Carnival Tour was first scheduled to come to the home of the Boston Red Sox on July 31.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
WCVB

The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Yellowstone 150th anniversary float in Plymouth Thanksgiving parade

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The tribute to the first national park in the world included a recreation of Old Faithful and one of the three waterfalls in the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. In addition, the video shows a float celebrating the debut of the nation's first subway system in Boston...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

'It means a lot': Thanksgiving food drives held in 2 Boston neighborhoods

BOSTON — Boston city officials joined in efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday, the last weekend before the holiday. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox teamed up with volunteers in Roxbury to deliver holiday meals to a long line of cars at the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive hosted by "No Books, No Ball," an academic and athletic program that helps hundreds of children.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
CHELSEA, MA

