WCVB
Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating
BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
WCVB
Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for 2022-23 ski season
PRINCETON, Mass. — Wachusett Mountain has announced that it will be opening for the 2022-23 ski season on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Massachusetts ski resort said Monday that it will have five trails open on the first day: Ollie's Area, Ralph's Run, Challenger, Conifer Connection and Indian Summer. In...
WCVB
Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada
BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
WCVB
Amazon Distribution Station in Norwood gearing up for busy holiday season
NORWOOD, Mass. — Amazon’s Distribution Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, is often described as the last mile of the delivery process. On average, 30,000 packages move in and out of the facility every day, but during the holiday season, that number can balloon to 57,000. They’re gearing up for...
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
WCVB
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment
BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
WCVB
P!nk announces second show at Fenway Park for 2023 summer tour
BOSTON — Music superstar P!nk has announced a second show at Boston's historic Fenway Park during her upcoming summer tour. The Aug. 1 date was announced Saturday, just four days after Live Nation Entertainment revealed that P!nk's 2023 Summer Carnival Tour was first scheduled to come to the home of the Boston Red Sox on July 31.
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
WCVB
Yellowstone 150th anniversary float in Plymouth Thanksgiving parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The tribute to the first national park in the world included a recreation of Old Faithful and one of the three waterfalls in the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. In addition, the video shows a float celebrating the debut of the nation's first subway system in Boston...
WCVB
Construction worker dead after SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A man was killed and 19 people were being treated at Boston-area hospitals after an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops just before 11 a.m. Monday. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through...
WCVB
Private trainer for NBA athletes arrested in connection with rape, drugging in Boston
BOSTON — The Rhode Island man police say was arrested in connection with a rape and drugging that happened in downtown Boston is an athletic trainer for high-profile NBA athletes and a speaker at corporate events. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East...
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration: Thanksgiving Day at 9AM
Celebrate Thanksgiving where the tradition began. WCVB Channel 5 brings you America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Don't miss the encore presentation on Thanksgiving Day at 9AM.
WCVB
'It means a lot': Thanksgiving food drives held in 2 Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Boston city officials joined in efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday, the last weekend before the holiday. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox teamed up with volunteers in Roxbury to deliver holiday meals to a long line of cars at the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive hosted by "No Books, No Ball," an academic and athletic program that helps hundreds of children.
WCVB
Motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash with sedan in Walpole, Massachusetts
WALPOLE, Mass. — A police officer was seriously injured Monday when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan in Walpole, Massachusetts, according to police. The crash happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring streets. The officer sustained significant injuries and was...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
WCVB
Here's what happened after SUV crashed into Mass. Apple store
A 65-year-old construction worker from New Jersey was killed when the SUV plowed into the Hingham Apple story. At least 19 others were injured and needed treatment at Boston area hospitals.
WCVB
Car skewered by pole in Walmart parking lot as result of Leicester crash
LEICESTER, Mass. — In a bizarre sight, a car was left resting on top of a pole following a crash in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Leicester, Massachusetts. Leicester police posted a photo of the vehicle to the department's Facebook page late Friday night. "In case...
WCVB
Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
