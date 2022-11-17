Read full article on original website
Related
Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election
A federal appeals court in Georgia ruled against the state on Monday, allowing counties to offer residents early voting on Saturday in its Senate runoff election.
Kearney Hub
Trump’s presidential run faces legal challenges
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump faces an unprecedented effort to disqualify him from being on the ballot again over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, raising the specter of legal chaos in the 2024 election long before voters go to the polls. Advocacy groups have...
Kearney Hub
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed...
Kearney Hub
Play for young voters worked in midterms
Young voters delivered on President Joe Biden's hopes they would turn out in the midterms, helping to win key Senate races and fending off a Republican bid to wrest full control of Congress. Voters under 30 were decisive in Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada — which officially...
Kearney Hub
Red-blue divide playing out in clashing states
WASHINGTON — Florida is a "refuge of sanity" and a place where "woke goes to die," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said after winning reelection last week. California is a "true freedom state" that rejects "demonization coming from the other side," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom promised. The two governors' declarations...
Kearney Hub
Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
LAS VEGAS — Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination. No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix...
Kearney Hub
Despite dangerous complications, abortions denied
Weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dr. Grace Ferguson treated a woman whose water had broken halfway through pregnancy. The baby would not survive, and the patient’s chance of developing a potentially life-threatening infection grew with every hour. By the time she made it to Pittsburgh to see...
Kearney Hub
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
As Twitter became knotted with parody accounts and turmoil, Rachel Terlep, who runs an account for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources that intersperses cheeky banter with wildfire and weather warnings, watched with equal parts trepidation and fascination. "It kind of feels like a supernova moment right now —...
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:20 p.m. EST
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The team then boarded buses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at about 4:45 p.m. EST. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.
Comments / 0