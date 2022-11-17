Read full article on original website
Related
Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
Northern Europe has already slashed Russian oil imports by 90%, 2 weeks before the EU ban kicks in
In the four weeks to November 18, Russia shipped 95,000 barrels of crude a day to the port of Rotterdam — that's down 92% from early February, per Bloomberg.
Comments / 0