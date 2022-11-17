Ah yes, another Thanksgiving is on the horizon and all I have on my mind is food, food, and more food. Most people who know me know that I'm a massive foodie at heart. I know my limits and make sure I work out regularly and push the hydration. This allows me to go "ham" on some ham without too much repercussion to my waistline.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO