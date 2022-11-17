Read full article on original website
New Bedford Mayor ‘Not Seeking Anything’ in Healey Administration
Now that Maura Healey has been elected as the next Governor of Massachusetts, the people of New Bedford are wondering if Mayor Jon Mitchell will be joining her administration in some capacity. Healey and Mitchell have a close relationship, and the two Harvard graduates (albeit a year apart) share similar...
universalhub.com
Now he brings it up: Councilor worries ordinance requiring info on police surveillance technologies could mean release of 'classified' information year after he voted for it
City Council President Ed Flynn (South Boston, South End, Chinatown, Downtown), who last year joined all his other colleagues in passing an ordinance requiring Boston Police and seven other departments to detail their use of cameras, cell-phone interceptors and other surveillance technologies, today voiced concern that forcing BPD to actually comply could result in the release of information that would help bad guys.
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
New Bedford Zoning Board Unanimously Denies Permit for Methadone Clinic
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — A proposed medical clinic for Union Street in New Bedford that would offer patients methadone and other addiction treatment has been denied a special permit to operate in the downtown location by the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals. As reported by WBSM’s Marcus...
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
Six New Bedford Firefighters Honored In Worcester Ceremony
A half-dozen New Bedford firefighters were honored Friday at the 33rd Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony in Worcester. The New Bedford delegation was among dozens of firefighters from around the state being recognized. New Bedford Fire Captain Brandon Silva and Firefighter Neal Costa were awarded a Medal of...
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
Fall River man charged for robbing bank in Boston
A man from Fall River has been charged in connection with robbing a TD Bank in Boston.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
GoLocalProv
Owners of Newport Restaurants Facing Fed Suit Say They Kept Tips While Serving and Bartending
The owners of one of the top restaurant groups in Newport are accused of keeping tips according to a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Labor -- now, they have responded to the allegations. As part of their defense, they admitted they did keep tips while serving and...
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford
On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
Here Are 25 Finger-Licking SouthCoast Dishes to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
Ah yes, another Thanksgiving is on the horizon and all I have on my mind is food, food, and more food. Most people who know me know that I'm a massive foodie at heart. I know my limits and make sure I work out regularly and push the hydration. This allows me to go "ham" on some ham without too much repercussion to my waistline.
Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man was arrested in that state on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison in drug trafficking investigation involving agencies statewide
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 47-year-old Keith Daye, of Boston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
WCVB
Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
newbedfordguide.com
Gang member who shot two people in New Bedford in separate incidents sent to prison
“A Brockton man was sentenced yesterday for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the Boston-based street gang, NOB. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 12 years in prison and four years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Goncalves-Mendes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity – commonly known as RICO conspiracy – and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Finally Returning Home to New Bedford
New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is coming home. The vessel underwent a seven-year complete restoration in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, thanks to state support secured by Senator Mark Montigny and Representative Antonio Cabral, philanthropists Robert Hildreth and the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, and the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Association. The...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery
An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
