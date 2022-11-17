Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Indiana doctor defends actions in 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio has defended her actions before a judge in the case that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Dr. Caitlin Bernard testified Monday during the second day of a court hearing on attempt to block Indiana’s Republican attorney general from seeking patient medical records for an investigation of whether she properly reported child abuse and possibly violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s case. The Marion County judge said she expected to issue a decision next week on whether to issue a preliminary injunction against the attorney general’s office.
wcn247.com
California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Bunevacz of Calabasas was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in July to securities and wire fraud. Authorities say that as far back as 2010, Bunevacz created several businesses that he falsely claimed were involved in the cannabis industry and the sale of vape pens. Prosecutors say he spent much of his investors' money on a lavish lifestyle. Bunevacz is a former UCLA decathlete. He competed for the Philippines in the 1990s.
wcn247.com
Woman gets 20 years for bilking Chinese in $26M hotel fraud
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who bilked investors in a Southern California hotel and condominium project out of at least $26 million has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Ruixue “Serena” Shi of Arcadia was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay $35.8 million in restitution. Prosecutors say she was general manager of a real estate company that solicited investors — mostly in China — for a 207-unit luxury complex to be built in the city of Coachella. Authorities say in reality, Shi spent much of the money on luxury cars, travel, clothing, dining and shopping while some of her victims were brought to financial ruin.
Comments / 0