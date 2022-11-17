Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
voiceofmotown.com
The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived
Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
WDEL 1150AM
St. Mark's becomes an in-game leader in esports
St. Mark's High School in Pike Creek officially unveiled its new esports center earlier this month with an Open House held on November 14, 2022, which drew members of college esports programs who were interested in creating an esports space like St. Mark's at their own schools. The center is...
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
hayestalisman.com
The quest for Delaware’s best coffee shop
Chilling fall weather rushes in a new season of sweaters, scarves and of course, pumpkin spice lattes. Yet, a new battle emerges from an era of frosty hands and frothy drinks: the search for Delaware’s best coffee shop. Honorable Mentions. Although Delaware is home to many dedicated coffee outlets...
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations across the county recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
A one-time $300 payment coming to you from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Gun rights advocates target Delaware’s high-capacity magazine buyback in latest court filing
After suing the state over three gun laws, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association’s latest legal challenge targets the state’s high-capacity magazine buyback program. The group is challenging a package of laws passed in June that increased the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21, banned...
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
countyenews.com
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Reverses Course And Acknowledges Hiring Philadelphia Migrant Bus
People who are going to the Asylum out of Texas are sent to several destinations, including New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Washington D.C. The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said that a bus of migrants was coming to Philadelphia. He announced this on Tuesday. Philadelphia has become another destination for people seeking admission to an asylum.
Comments / 0