ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware

Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
MARYLAND STATE
voiceofmotown.com

The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived

Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDEL 1150AM

St. Mark's becomes an in-game leader in esports

St. Mark's High School in Pike Creek officially unveiled its new esports center earlier this month with an Open House held on November 14, 2022, which drew members of college esports programs who were interested in creating an esports space like St. Mark's at their own schools. The center is...
PIKE CREEK, DE
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
MARYLAND STATE
hayestalisman.com

The quest for Delaware’s best coffee shop

Chilling fall weather rushes in a new season of sweaters, scarves and of course, pumpkin spice lattes. Yet, a new battle emerges from an era of frosty hands and frothy drinks: the search for Delaware’s best coffee shop. Honorable Mentions. Although Delaware is home to many dedicated coffee outlets...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy