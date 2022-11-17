Read full article on original website
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
BASD appoints Michael Recchiuti to school board
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On Monday night, the Bethlehem Area school board appointed Michael Recchiuti as its new director to replace Craig Neiman, who resigned effective Nov. 1. According to Neiman's letter of resignation, the conflicting demands of his professional schedule and his role on the board made it difficult for him to attend meetings and fulfill his commitments.
Plainfield Twp. planners table proposed warehouses, winery
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the municipal building. The plan, offered by CRG Services Management, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
