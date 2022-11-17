ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

BASD appoints Michael Recchiuti to school board

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On Monday night, the Bethlehem Area school board appointed Michael Recchiuti as its new director to replace Craig Neiman, who resigned effective Nov. 1. According to Neiman's letter of resignation, the conflicting demands of his professional schedule and his role on the board made it difficult for him to attend meetings and fulfill his commitments.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plainfield Twp. planners table proposed warehouses, winery

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application for two new warehouses Monday night at the municipal building. The plan, offered by CRG Services Management, is proposed for 905 Pennsylvania Ave. The two facilities would total about 1.1 million square feet. The larger of the two buildings is offered at 786,000 square feet, while the smaller is about 296,000 square feet.
PLAINFIELD, PA

