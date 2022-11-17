Read full article on original website
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Binance boss CZ calls disgraced FTX founder Bankman-Fried a ‘psychopath’ over tell-all threat
Changpeng Zhao, who suspects FTX of leaking information that endangered his children, had set in motion the events that sank FTX last week and wiped out all of his rival's wealth.
cryptopotato.com
Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy
This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Lead the Next Bull Market
Bitcoin is down this year, but it has still produced monumental returns since its creation. Ethereum's inherent decentralization and smart contracts should set it up to be a leader for years to come. Polygon fixes some of Ethereum's few shortcomings and in a world trending toward more smart contract use...
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Shopping Spree: Sam Bankman-Fried Bought Employees Homes In The Bahamas
FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange platform being held responsible for the recent crash of the crypto market, once again found itself in the dark side of the news following a (not surprising!) discovery that involved its employees and advisors. In his attempt to help shed light on how the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned...
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin Amid FTX Fallout, According to Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen is examining whether Bitcoin (BTC) has bottomed out after falling by over 75% from its all-time high. Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that, based on the flagship crypto asset’s trading history, Bitcoin could be on the cusp of a major bottom. “There are...
‘Everyone’s learning crypto bankruptcy right now.’ The FTX crash is set to be a ‘gold rush’ for lawyers
Lawyers with specialties in digital assets are giving way to experts in restructuring. “There's going to be a lot of work.”
AOL Corp
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
