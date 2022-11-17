Read full article on original website
Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian strikes cripple power facilities
KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainians braced for a winter with little or no power in several areas including the capital where temperatures have already dropped below freezing as relentless Russian strikes crippled the country's energy capacity.
6 Apple Daily staff plead guilty to collusion in Hong Kong
Six former executives of a now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper have pleaded guilty to a collusion charge under the National Security Law that has silenced and jailed most opposition voices in the southern Chinese territory
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. These countries and many others in the Middle East and Africa have been plunged into turmoil and wars for...
In Kherson, longing for family still under Russian occupation
For Olena Chernyavska, the long-awaited liberation of Kherson from Russian troops this month was a bittersweet experience. "I managed to reach her and talk to her, telling her almost everything I wanted to but then the connection dropped," Chernyavska told AFP. Just days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, its troops swept across vast tracts of southern Ukraine, crossing the vast Dnipro River and capturing Kherson before their offensive was halted by the Ukrainian military.
Cuban singer Pablo Milanes dies in Madrid at 79
Acclaimed Cuban singer, songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. He entered the Cuban music scene in the early 1960s with "Mis 22 anos", and went on to win two Latin Grammys for best singer-songwriter album (2006) and musical excellence (2015). lp/cjc-mlm/dva/leg
