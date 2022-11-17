ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. These countries and many others in the Middle East and Africa have been plunged into turmoil and wars for...
AFP

In Kherson, longing for family still under Russian occupation

For Olena Chernyavska, the long-awaited liberation of Kherson from Russian troops this month was a bittersweet experience. "I managed to reach her and talk to her, telling her almost everything I wanted to but then the connection dropped," Chernyavska told AFP. Just days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, its troops swept across vast tracts of southern Ukraine, crossing the vast Dnipro River and capturing Kherson before their offensive was halted by the Ukrainian military.
AFP

Cuban singer Pablo Milanes dies in Madrid at 79

Acclaimed Cuban singer, songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. He entered the Cuban music scene in the early 1960s with "Mis 22 anos", and went on to win two Latin Grammys for best singer-songwriter album (2006) and musical excellence (2015). lp/cjc-mlm/dva/leg

Comments / 0

Community Policy