Daily Mail

Covid claims another casualty: Family-owned cinema chain goes bust as owner blames Mark McGowan's pandemic restrictions

One of Australia's oldest independent cinema brands has gone into administration after years of Covid restrictions left it struggling to make end's meet. Grand Cinemas, which runs a number of establishments across Western Australia, took to Facebook on Monday to share the 'difficult news' and announce administrators had been appointed to the business.
The Associated Press

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Maryam Jamali should have been preparing for an economics exam. Instead, the teenager from the flood-hit Pakistani province of Baluchistan was helping organize postpartum clinics and shelter for people neglected by relief efforts. Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, plagued by under-development, bad governance,...

