NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
GDS Holdings (GDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
GDS Holdings (GDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
NASDAQ
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) is set to release fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The tech giant has suffered not only from slumping PC demand, but also lower average selling prices. Supply chain disruptions have added to the pressure, forcing the company lower its full-year earnings outlook. Despite...
NASDAQ
American Woodmark (AMWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
American Woodmark (AMWD) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.48%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 27.38%. A...
NASDAQ
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.02%. A...
NASDAQ
Archon Capital Ups Stake in Apyx Medical (APYX) After Q3 Results
Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,452,030 shares of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX). This represents 9.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2,194,118 shares and 6.39% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Is Deere (NYSE:DE) on Track to Beat Q4 Expectations?
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 23, before the market opens. Known by its brand name, John Deere, the company manufactures and distributes various equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. The Street expects Deere to post...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Immunocore Holdings, Old Second Bancorp, EDAP TMS, Barrett Business Services and MainStreet Bancshares
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Old Second Bancorp Inc. OSBC, EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP, Barrett Business Services Inc. BBSI and MainStreet Bancshares Inc. MNSB. 5 Stocks with Recent Price Gains to Maximize Your Returns. Wall...
NASDAQ
WTW Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $236.40, changing hands for $236.93/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it's sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and tight supplies of essential products - not to mention a volatile stock market - an attitude of gratitude is easier said than done. However, it's easier to digest market volatility with your turkey and mashed potatoes if you're a value investor with some dry powder in your account. So, consider these five hard-hit stocks — ZM, TSLA, AAP, RBLX, and D — not as holiday hangovers but as gifts from the market - and maybe soon, these turkeys will fly like eagles.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.08 billion, making it...
NASDAQ
Jabil (JBL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $69.22, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Good Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks For Your List
Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies that have increased their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This accomplishment is a testament to the financial strength and stability of these businesses, and it provides income investors with a reliable source of cash flow. Dividend Aristocrats tend to be large, well-established companies with diverse product lines and global reach.
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
1 Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Boring industrial stocks often take a back seat to hot technology names or whatever the in-favor sector is on Wall Street (meme stocks, crypto, etc.). But don't make the mistake of overlooking A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS). Yes, it makes boring products, but everyone wants what this company sells and...
NASDAQ
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $146.70, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of...
