Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico

Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM president releases statement on weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes is saying Monday night, as someone who works and lives on UNM campus, she understands that a safe campus is crucial to the university’s success. She remains committed to the safety and security of UNM while acknowledging the challenges they face as an open campus […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights. The current version took out much of the controversial material, including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City council set permit standards for sanctioned homeless camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have set permitting standards for the running of sanctioned homeless camps. Councilors passed multiple changes, including the so-called Good Neighbor Program that has operators meet with those in the neighborhood about what’s going on in the space. City officials say they have some experience with that already as the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico universities address concerns following weekend shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal more information about the shooting over the weekend that left a University of New Mexico student dead and a New Mexico State University basketball player wounded. Documents show Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and Eli – whose last name isn’t mentioned – are all UNM students. “I feel there are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New vendor ordinance passes city council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors passed an ordinance Monday making it easier for vendors to operate in the city. The ordinance allows vendors to pay for one permit to operate in farmers’ markets across the city. Previously, they had to have a license for each market they were in. Now, vendors will pay $50 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads not guilty to fatal July shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a father following a fight has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Michael Koester was in court Monday afternoon. According to police, Koester shot and killed Raul Gallegos back in July following a fight outside an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say Koester […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

