KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: The largest homeless family shelter in New Mexico
Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process. “A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help....
Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
UNM president releases statement on weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes is saying Monday night, as someone who works and lives on UNM campus, she understands that a safe campus is crucial to the university’s success. She remains committed to the safety and security of UNM while acknowledging the challenges they face as an open campus […]
Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Council approved a measure designed to keep people off medians. The new “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance” is an updated version of a law passed a few years ago that got blocked by the courts for violating people’s rights. The current version took out much of the controversial material, including […]
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
City council set permit standards for sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have set permitting standards for the running of sanctioned homeless camps. Councilors passed multiple changes, including the so-called Good Neighbor Program that has operators meet with those in the neighborhood about what’s going on in the space. City officials say they have some experience with that already as the […]
New Mexico universities address concerns following weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal more information about the shooting over the weekend that left a University of New Mexico student dead and a New Mexico State University basketball player wounded. Documents show Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and Eli – whose last name isn’t mentioned – are all UNM students. “I feel there are […]
UNM students use ribbons to show unity with NMSU after Saturday shooting
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
“It’s a dumb idea”: Martineztown residents say garbage transfer station bad fit for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s a bad idea; it’s a dumb idea,” says Bill Sabatini. He has strong feelings about the idea of a Solid Waste Transfer Station near his home by the Big I. “It’s just totally inappropriate for here.” The City of Albuquerque says they bought the property at the corner of Menaul and […]
New vendor ordinance passes city council
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors passed an ordinance Monday making it easier for vendors to operate in the city. The ordinance allows vendors to pay for one permit to operate in farmers’ markets across the city. Previously, they had to have a license for each market they were in. Now, vendors will pay $50 […]
Shooting at University of New Mexico campus linked to fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The NMSP Investigations Bureau is still investigating, but new details have surfaced.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
Albuquerque man pleads not guilty to fatal July shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a father following a fight has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Michael Koester was in court Monday afternoon. According to police, Koester shot and killed Raul Gallegos back in July following a fight outside an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say Koester […]
