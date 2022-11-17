Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Island Light: Thankful
There is plenty to be thankful for this upcoming week. We are thankful for the beauty of this place, for the early morning November ground fog that hovers over the fields and rolling woodlands of West Tisbury, for the pale orange sunrise that climbs over the eastern edge of Chappaquiddick, for the deep scarlet sunset that floods the western cliffs of Aquinnah, for the sound of the horn on our ferries as they round the breakwater in Vineyard Haven.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
vineyardgazette.com
High School Committee Moves Shelter Discussion
After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
vineyardgazette.com
Federated Church Names New Pastor
The next settled pastor of the Federated Church in Edgartown is the Rev. Mark T. Winters, according to an announcement from the church. Mr. Winters visited the church for a meet and greet Nov. 12 and delivered the sermon Nov. 13, in a service led by the Rev. Sharon Eckhardt.
vineyardgazette.com
Sunset Lake Holiday Tree Will Shine Again This Year
A Christmas tree will once again float in Sunset Lake in Oak Bluffs this holiday season, after the Oak Bluffs Association took control of the traditional tableau following town budget cuts for holiday decorations this year. “The brightly lit tiny Christmas tree that has been placed in Sunset Lake on...
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Ponders Beach Replenishment Offer
A Chilmark policy of allowing natural erosion to take its course at Squibnocket beach was reconsidered by the select board on Nov 16, when a Woods Hole Group representative proposed a privately funded beach nourishment project. The project, said WHG senior coastal geologist Tara Marden, was initiated on behalf of...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect
Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Historic foundation unearthed
Just 50 feet from Winnetuxet Road, Plympton, near the bank of the Winnetuxet River, this huge foundation was excavated to reveal the size of the building project. The barn was part of a complex that included Blanchard’s Sawmill, a poultry shed, and dairy barn, built in 1897. Also unearthed was this cast iron cylinder with an opening at each end. Do you know what it is? Email deb@whphexpress.com. See page 6 for more about the old barn through the words of Eugene Wright.. Photos by Sandi Neumeister.
Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health. Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS. Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam...
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!
You're invited to a virtual fall fair hosted by the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts!(Photo by Miriam Alonso) (MASSACHUSETTS) Just in time for the holidays! 4GoodVibes, whose Kingston location prides itself in being the"largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts," has announced they're hosting a virtual fall craft fair!
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Feds Charge Famed Bank Robber With Another Boston Heist
Federal authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 21, they charged a Fall River man who claims to have robbed more than 100 banks with a heist in Boston on Sept. 30. The prolific robber, who says he's the inspiration for a Ben Affleck character, faces at least one other bank robbery charge in Suffolk County court.
WCVB
Marines to kickoff Saturday's Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth
The Army's Golden Knights parachuted into last year's America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth. This year, it's the Marines' turn to wow the crowd from the sky.
homenewshere.com
Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team
LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
vineyardgazette.com
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais Reelected for Third Consecutive Term
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais has been re-elected as chairperson of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal council, staving off a challenge from Aquinnah Cultural Center program director NaDaizja Bolling. Ms. Andrews-Maltais received 151 votes to Ms. Bolling’s 127, according to results shared by Ms. Bolling with the Gazette Sunday.
nerej.com
Goncalves restores historic First Parish building into 20 apartments
BROCKTON, MA Developer Joseph Goncalves completed the renovation of the historic First Parish Building and is set to open this month. The three-story building, once condemned and a priority for redevelopment, will contribute to the transformation of downtown, into a 24-hour, live/work/visit destination. Located at 19 Main St., One Nine...
