Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY
THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA. TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Yankton man enters not guilty plea in Nov. 6 homicide
YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month made a court appearance today and entered a plea. Trevor Wayne Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and other felony counts in connection to the November 6 death of 26-year-old Jade Rembold.
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
Funny money circulates in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been some funny money circulating in Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff and the Brookings Police department have taken multiple reports of counterfeit twenty dollar bills being passed around in the area. The bills are a bit shorter in size, and the material is...
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
Police arrest man connected with shooting near 18th Amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment. Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect. A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an...
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Names have been released in the fatal two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. 40-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln, Nebraska died when her Equinox was pushed into the east ditch of Interstate 29 after being rear-ended by a Mack truck and tanker. Her vehicle was stopped in the driving lane at the time of the crash. The Mack truck, driven by James Vaniperen of Davis also went into the east ditch, crossing a service road and stopping on railroad tracks. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
Hearing held Friday in 1974 murder cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man accused in a 1974 cold case murder investigation in Minnesota had another hearing Friday. For 5 hours, the state argued in court that 82-year-old Algene Vossen should be civilly committed instead of being held at a healthcare facility. Earlier this...
While Black Friday is good for your wallet, Red Friday is not
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Don’t turn Black Friday into a Red Friday. The Better Business Bureau says despite inflation and availability concerns, holiday shopping predictions show an increase of 6 to 8 percent over last year. They advise shoppers to know their budget, make a plan, and stick to it. Do online searches for the best deals, always get a gift receipt, and know the retailer’s return policy. They also warn of the excitement and distractions in the stores that can dazzle and distract you until you are buying things you didn’t plan to.
Man charged with leading South Dakota drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A man who admitted to leading a South Dakota drug ring will spend 30 years in prison. Christopher Daniels of Trent was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges back in July. Daniels worked with about a dozen people to sell methamphetamine in Sioux Falls and...
