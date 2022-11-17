Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Yardbarker
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani trade rumors: Yankees, Mets among ‘best fits’
The slugging ace has been vocal about his disappointment in Los Angeles Angels’ 73-89 record this year, which left him with “a rather negative impression of the season.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Since the Angels are unlikely to be contenders in 2023 and Ohtani...
Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to pursue the outfielder.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Pair Of Red Sox Prospects Reportedly Poached By Same Japanese Team
The Boston Red Sox are in the process of losing some organizational depth due to an aggressive overseas team that appears to have spent plenty of time scouting the WooSox. The Hanshin Tigers, a member of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League, are expected to sign outfielder Johan Mieses and right-hander Brian Keller according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, a source that translates NPB news into English.
Angels News: MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Former big-league GM Jim Bowden predicts the Angels new owner will hire legendary front office superstar Theo Epstein as CEO and team president this offseason.
Cubs Among Favorites to Land Aaron Judge
The Chicago Cubs have the eighth-best odds to land slugger Aaron Judge in MLB free agency this winter.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder?
The Red Sox are poised to be big spenders this offseason and should be considering all options
These Former Red Sox Stars Made Newly Released MLB Hall Of Fame Ballot
The Red Sox are well-represented on this year's BBWAA MLB Hall of Fame ballot
Yankees Will 'Work Hard' to Trade Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks This Winter
This MLB insider says the Yankees are going to try and "get rid" of Donaldson and Hicks this winter
Yardbarker
Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps
Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
Are Rafael Devers, Red Sox really $80 million apart?
According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers might be as much as $80 million apart when it comest to their contract negotiations
Mets in Contact With Yankees’ Free Agent Jameson Taillon
An MLB insider reports that the Mets checked in with Taillon this winter
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts
The SF Giants need a premier infield defender who can hit with a little bit of pop. Enter Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
