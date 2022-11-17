Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Neo’s J Team and Clover Films Launch Singapore Producer HiJack Pictures
New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content that appeals to the global audience.” The new company’s board directors are Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua and J Team’s Neo and Irene Kng. “We hope to nurture a new generation of Singaporean filmmakers, to produce commercially viable content which also connects with the audience. We hope to work with...
Covid claims another casualty: Family-owned cinema chain goes bust as owner blames Mark McGowan's pandemic restrictions
One of Australia's oldest independent cinema brands has gone into administration after years of Covid restrictions left it struggling to make end's meet. Grand Cinemas, which runs a number of establishments across Western Australia, took to Facebook on Monday to share the 'difficult news' and announce administrators had been appointed to the business.
Raleigh News & Observer
Amazon vs Best Buy: Who has the best tech deals?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. When it comes to shopping for cutting-edge technology like Apple AirPods or a touch-screen laptop, Amazon and Best Buy are some of the most reliable and comprehensive retailers out there. Both sellers have major sales, but which has the better deals?
Comments / 0