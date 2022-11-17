ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Monongahela Incline won't be open by Light Up Night as planned

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Monongahela Incline won't be open by Light Up Night as planned, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Thursday, citing supply chain and material delivery issues.

The $8.2 million rehabilitation project that began in August was expected to be finished by mid-November. A new reopening date hasn't been set, but the agency said work is expected to be done before the end of the year.

"We had been hopeful that we would open in time for Light Up Night, but over the last week it became increasingly clear that would not be possible," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release. "No one is more disappointed in this news than me."

Extra shuttle buses will be operating between the incline's lower and upper stations to accommodate the increased demand on Light Up Night.

Supply chain and material delivery issues have impacted the project, which includes upgraded systems, refurbished station interiors, a new roof on the lower station and new color-changing LED track lighting.

