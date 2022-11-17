Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLB
Proposing 7 surprising free-agent ideas
We’re always hearing rumors about which teams might be favorites to land a star free agent, and that’s great. But what about teams that could swoop in, seemingly out of nowhere, to shock us with a big signing? The “out of the box” free-agent deal, if you will?
MLB
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
MLB
Best free-agent class ever? Judge for yourself
There have been other glamorous and star-studded free-agent classes in baseball. There have been other years, of course, when big names hit the market. It wasn’t so long ago that both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado became available when both were still just 26 years old. That was some free-agent class, too. But there has never been one like this.
MLB
5 pressing Q's for Guardians this offseason
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were quiet last offseason, and there has been little indication that anything is stirring in their front office just yet this winter. But the team has given the impression that there’s more financial flexibility to dabble with this offseason.
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
MLB
Let's play matchmaker -- 1 free agent for every team
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match. Find me an arm, catch me a bat ... Front-office executives won’t be serenading potential free agents with bad baseball puns sung to the tune of the "Fiddler on the Roof" classic, but they’ll all be trying to upgrade their respective rosters in the coming weeks and months.
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
MLB
GM breaks down Pirates' Rule 5 Draft prep
Along with discussing the Pirates’ trading of Kevin Newman to the Reds for right-handed pitcher. , general manager Ben Cherington also spoke to reporters on Saturday regarding the players the Pirates did -- and didn’t -- protect ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh elected to...
MLB
This free agent’s speed changes the game. Here’s how
This is the right offseason for Trea Turner to be a free agent, because his game-breaking speed is about to be more valuable than ever. Turner's true elite speed already gives him a skill that separates him from all the other top free agents in this year's class, and notably, the other top free-agent shortstops. And with rule changes coming to MLB in 2023 that should encourage more stealing -- bigger bases that will reduce the distance between them, limits on the number of pickoff throws -- the team that gets Turner will get an even bigger competitive advantage at the top of the lineup.
MLB
With Cy in hand, Alcantara drawing on Pedro's legacy
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "If God willing, we will be celebrating another Cy Young for the Dominican Republic soon." -- Sandy Alcantara, in October. There was...
MLB
Physioc reflects on his 47-year career
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are saying goodbye to a longtime broadcaster following last week’s announcement that Steve Physioc has retired after a 47-year broadcasting career, the last 11 of which have come for his hometown team in Kansas City. In his place will be Jake Eisenberg, a 27-year-old...
MLB
How Adames stays thankful with every social media post
MILWAUKEE -- Even in a season that ended in disappointment, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames kept up his tradition of giving thanks. You just need to know the code. Adames’ 160,000 Instagram followers have probably noticed the hashtag #NoBookbag on most of his social media posts. But do you know what it means? Bookbag is a direct translation of the Spanish word bulto, but to Dominicans the word more often connotes pretentiousness or showiness. It’s akin to all talk and no substance. Flash without follow-through.
MLB
Phillies announce Thanksgiving Weekend events at Citizens Bank Park
Fans are invited to celebrate the 2022 National League Champion Phillies at a fun-filled Thanksgiving Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, featuring Phillies Red Friday and Authentics Clubhouse Sale on November 25, and Phillies Holiday Sale and Tree Lighting on November 26. The holiday shopping weekend lineup is listed below and...
MLB
What will '23 role be for these Sox hurlers?
CHICAGO -- Ethan Katz provided enough information to fill up two newsletters and a sidebar during his Zoom session Thursday afternoon. Here are three hurlers discussed by the White Sox pitching coach during that 18-minute conversation. The right-hander had surgery on his right knee at the end of September to...
MLB
Canha, Mets spread holiday cheer with turkey donations
NEW YORK -- The line for New York Common Pantry snaked around the block last Friday, past the corner of 109th Street in East Harlem and down Fifth Avenue near the tip of Central Park. Near the entrance, a small crowd gathered as passersby stopped for a look. “Is that...
MLB
New coach’s innovative vision for Cubs hitters
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After two years working as the Cubs’ Minor League hitting coordinator, Dustin Kelly was prepping for a new role as a field coordinator in the farm system for the 2023 season. That changed last month, when president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer let Kelly know that the organization wanted him to take over as the hitting coach on manager David Ross’ staff.
MLB
The 5 toughest choices on the All-MLB ballot
Voting for the 2022 All-MLB Team is underway, and you can help decide which players will be honored as the best of the regular season at each position, with 50% of the vote coming from fans and 50% coming from a panel of experts. • VOTE NOW: All-MLB Team presented...
MLB
Rays' roster changing this offseason
ST. PETERSBURG -- A few weeks into the offseason, the Rays have turned over quite a bit of their roster. Mike Zunino, David Peralta and Corey Kluber became free agents. Out went Ji-Man Choi, Nick Anderson and Kevin Kiermaier. Then, Tuesday’s reserve list deadline spurred more movement, as the Rays traded reliever JT Chargois and cut ties with Ryan Yarbrough, Javy Guerra and others to make room for five top prospects. They officially parted ways with Yarbrough and Guerra prior to Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
J-Rod's hometown throws epic AL ROY parade
SEATTLE -- Julio Rodríguez wasn’t exaggerating last week when he used the word “parade” describing what he anticipated upon returning to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic. The town with a population of roughly 20,000 in the Dajabón province put on a...
MLB
Cubs Scholars in spotlight this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO -- During his time with the Cubs, Kyle Hendricks has been involved in a series of events related to the Cubs Scholars program. That is fitting, given that fans have been calling the crafty pitcher The Professor for years. Beyond baseball, Hendricks gives the youth involved in that Cubs...
