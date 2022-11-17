Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Nancy Wellford turns 100!
Nancy Wellford (nee Clark) is a long-time Sarasota resident, having moved from Tennessee with her husband Marion and their children in the 50s. She grew up in Michigan during the Depression, and her parents, Randall and Marie Clark, were both artists. Nancy came of age during WWII, during which time she left Colorado College and joined the WAVES (Women’s Navel Reserve).
sarasotamagazine.com
Primo Ristorante Has Closed. For Fans of Its Iconic Billboards, It's Another Example of a Vanishing Sarasota.
And just like that, another Sarasota institution bites the dust. After 36 years of continuous operation, Primo Ristorante posted to its Facebook page last Sunday that the restaurant was calling it quits. “It is a hard and an emotional decision," chef-owner Maurizio Colucci wrote, "but we believe [it] is the...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDDs still dealing with hurricane impacts
More than a month after Hurricane Ian impacted the Lakewood Ranch area, some neighborhoods continue to deal with the cleanup and its cost. Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Steve Zielinski, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, said cleanup efforts would cost between $800,000 and $900,000 and are mostly complete. However, he said an eroded shoreline along Lake Uihlein, replacing downed trees and picking up remaining debris are all problems that need to be solved.
Brewbound.com
Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
Realize Bradenton finds success with Downtown Saturday morning market
If you go through Downtown Bradenton and ask locals what's fun to do, you're sure to hear all about the Saturday Morning Market.
New businesses finding home along Downtown Bradenton's Historic Old Main Street
Historic Old Main Street in Downtown Bradenton is full of local businesses and restaurants. The Stoked Flamingo is one of the newest businesses along the strip.
Bay News 9
Bradenton nonprofit giving away holiday meals faces own crisis
BRADENTON, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season. Even as they give away meals for Thanksgiving, the organization in charge needs help too. What You Need To Know. Nonprofit AM and FM Enterprise Inc. are helping feed people...
Palma Sola Botanical Park is one of Manatee County's hidden gems
Palma Sola Botanical Park is tucked away near Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. This little slice of paradise is mainly taken care of by volunteers and a few staff members.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
Longboat Observer
Nancy Krohngold dishes out secret behind her mouth-watering BBQ
Though restaurateur/chef Nancy Krohngold has served in many professions throughout her career, including insurance, graphic design, sales and industrial maintenance, cooking was always her passion. Now Krohngold lives her dream daily as the chief behind Nancy’s Bar-B-Q in Lakewood Ranch, where her signature barbecue continues to win the hearts of...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board rejects plan for Bahia Vista Apartments
Sarasota’s recently approved comprehensive plan amendments had their first test last Friday before the city’s Planning Board. By a 3-2 vote, the Planning Board voted to not recommend rezoning and site plan approval for Bahia Vista Apartments, a proposed four-story, 250-unit multifamily community on a six-acre site at the southwest corner of Bahia Vista Road and South Tuttle Avenue. The site is the former location of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
aiexpress.io
Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West
BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
Longboat Observer
Lawn Party by the Bay to raise money for Children's Guardian Fund
The Kiwanis Club Lawn Party is the biggest social event of the year on Longboat Key, and that makes it the biggest fundraiser, too. In 2021, the annual event raised more than $90,000 for the Children's Guardian Fund. With a $15,000 match from the Doris M. Carter Family Foundation on raffle tickets, this year, it’s on track to raise even more, organizers said.
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
Longboat Observer
Light up Longboat will be Nov. 26
Get ready to Light up Longboat. The fourth annual holiday lights event and toy drive is being held from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Town Center Green on Bay Isles Road. The lights turn on at 6:30 p.m. “The event is a lot of fun and a wonderful event...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
941area.com
Chinese Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Sarasota and Bradenton
You can get a turkey dinner or pumpkin pie, but what if you crave Chinese food on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, we feel you!. This year, there are a lot of Chinese restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some have been open for years and are known to be good places to get great food, fun entertainment, and premium service.
