Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
NOLA.com
WATCH: Saints legend Drew Brees greeted by hugs from Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram at Superdome
Plenty of New Orleans Saints fans recently have been thinking about the good ole days of Sean Payton and Drew Brees with the team struggling to a 3-7 start to the 2022 season. On Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, Brees received a warm greeting from his former teammates before the Rams-Saints game.
Report: 2 teams have emerged as ‘favorites’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to making his return to action, and two NFC rivals may be competing to sign the veteran wide receiver. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have emerged as the two favorites to sign Beckham, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Beckham is expected to visit with both teams at some point after Thanksgiving.
Kamara Disputes Report About Sean Payton Speaking to Saints
The running back nixed a rumor that the franchise’s former coach gave a pep talk to the players before an Oct. 30 win against the Raiders.
