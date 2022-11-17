Comedian Dan Alten to perform at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a night of fun and gut-busting laughter, you will want to come to out and see comedian Dan Alten.

On Thursday, November 17, 2022 Comedian Dan Alten will be performing at Jimmie’s Place located at 727 S Kanawha Street at 7:00 P.M. He has headlined shows in 30 states playing everything from theaters to punk basements to art galleries to beloved and well known comedy clubs. Alten recorded 2 albums, written and published a “zine” about comedy house shows, and filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime stand up show that still has yet to be aired.

He has also opened for well know comedians such as Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Hari Kondabolu, Sean Patton, Johnny Pemberton, rapper Open Mike Eagle, David Leibe Hart from Tim & Eric, punk bands Boner City and GRLwood, and there was an incident with a guy at an open mic who tried to throw his father’s ashes into the crowd.

“I’m excited to be coming back to Beckley. I love doing comedy in West Virginia, but Beckley is one of the places I’ve been to the least but I think it’s really cool. It’s a beautiful place with really good people who have very fun laughs, I’m excited to come back. I’m a comedian who just wants to make people laugh and isn’t trying to push agendas or make people upset. I’m just trying to give everyone a good time and ideally make someone spit their drink out of their nose,” said Alten ecstatically.

So come out for a good show and a good time! This is an 18+ show and price of admission is $10 for a ticket.