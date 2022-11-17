Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Health partnering with Toys for Tots
Stoughton Health is joining the Marine Corps Reserve to help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need through the Toys for Tots program. People are welcome to drop off new, unwrapped toys at Stoughton Hospital in the main lobby or the Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, located at the corner of Highway 51 and B in Stoughton, by Friday, Dec .9.
stoughtonnews.com
Fellow Pynins at the Stoughton Opera House
Fellow Pynins, a Portland-based award winning contemporary folk duo with a keen and bucolic sense of vocal harmony and song craft anchored in the balladry tradition, willl perform from 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. The duo consists of Dani Aubert (claw-hammer banjo, bouzouki) and solo artist Ian George (guitar, mandolin).
stoughtonnews.com
Harp Twins: Camille & Kennerly Holiday Show at the Stoughton Opera House
Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the Harp Twins, will perform from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. The duo has amassed over 1.5 million fans across their social media sites and over 100 million views on their YouTube music videos, making Camille and Kennerly the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world. Mixing their virtuoso harp skills with their stunningly complex arrangements of rock, metal, and soundtrack hits - as well as Celtic Nordic inspired original songs - the Harp Twins deliver exciting, comedic, and interactive performances audiences cannot forget!
stoughtonnews.com
Girls basketball: Oregon’s press overwhelms Stoughton in rivalry bout
Oregon’s full-court press proved to be a bit too overwhelming as the Stoughton girls basketball team fell to its rival Panthers 64-34 on Friday, Nov. 18, at Oregon High School. Photos: Stoughton vs. Oregon. The Panthers (1-0) blitzed the Vikings (0-2) right out of the gates with a press...
