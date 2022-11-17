Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the Harp Twins, will perform from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. The duo has amassed over 1.5 million fans across their social media sites and over 100 million views on their YouTube music videos, making Camille and Kennerly the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world. Mixing their virtuoso harp skills with their stunningly complex arrangements of rock, metal, and soundtrack hits - as well as Celtic Nordic inspired original songs - the Harp Twins deliver exciting, comedic, and interactive performances audiences cannot forget!

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO