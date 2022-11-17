ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

manoanow.org

Hawai‘i men’s basketball defeats Hawai’i Pacific on the North Shore

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team dominated Hawai’i Pacific in the Hawaiʻi North Shore Showcase on Saturday, winning 79-55 at La‘ie’s Cannon Activities Center. The ‘Bows led the whole game, kicking off with a 10-0 run in the first half. They ended up taking a 20-point lead over Hawai’i Pacific, the score totaling to 43-23 in favor of the ‘Bows at halftime, as they also went on a 7-0 run with 1:37 remaining.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Sports

Watch Hawaii vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest on Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup

Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died, according to the nonprofit Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association and Tihati Productions. National Dog Show is coming back this Thanksgiving.
HONOLULU, HI
High School Football PRO

Pukalani, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities

Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cultural...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Moanalua Cheerleaders take top prize

The cheerleaders from Moanalua High School recently claimed the state title, and they appeared on Wake Up 2Day to express their pride and spirit! Head Coach Kaycee Kealoha talked about the hard work it took to achieve another win and the squad also performed.
midpac.edu

Mid-Pacific Announces the Hiring of Vice President of Academic Affairs

Mid-Pacific welcomes Elizabeth F. Cleary. Elizabeth will serve as Vice President of Academic Affairs effective July 1, 2023. Elizabeth brings with her over two decades of experience in leadership roles in independent schools, including her current role as Head of School at the Miami Valley School in Dayton, Ohio. Elizabeth is energized by educational change and brings the passion, drive and know-how to build sustainable models of learning and advance our vision of future-proof education for the next generation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: How to grow a small business

Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
WAIPAHU, HI

