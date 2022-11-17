Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
bigislandnow.com
Red flag warning issued for various areas of the Big Island
As Hawai‘i Fire Department battles a 200-acre blaze in Pāhala, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Hawai‘i Island to include the areas of North and South Kohala, North and South Kona, and Ka‘ū beginning this morning through the day. Expect...
mauinow.com
Maui County led Hawai’i in revenue per available rooms at $344 for October 2022
Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
mauinow.com
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?
Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
KITV.com
Hawaii organizations serve 'eviction notice' to U.S Navy over Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy on Sunday. Around a dozen protesters from the Oahu...
mauinow.com
Parking rate increase planned at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation-Airports Division has announced a parking rate increase at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The rate for HNL parking more than eight hours will be $22. This is the first time since 2015 that airport parking rates have been...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: Tracking possible strong winds for Thanksgiving
The First Alert Forecast includes the possibility of very strong northeast winds for Thanksgiving Day. Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday
Gusty winds are expected for Sunday, with a wind advisory issued for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of Maui and Hawaii Island. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible for most of the state. While the winds are increasing, the chance of rain...
mauinow.com
The Ritz-Carlton Maui kicks off the holidays with a tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 2
To kick off the holiday season and celebrate its 30th anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts a special Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. The resort invites guests to view its handcrafted gingerbread house and Santa’s grand arrival, then enjoy live music by...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities
Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cultural...
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
