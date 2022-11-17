Few people can say they’ve been in the same job for more than half a century – even fewer can say they loved every second of it. But retiring Assembly Member Richard Gottfried is one of them. For the past 52 years – not 50, he’ll point out – Gottfried has served in the lower chamber of the state Legislature. He served with nine governors, seven Assembly speakers (nine if you include the acting speakers who took over temporarily after a speaker got criminally convicted) and is the last serving Democratic Assembly member who remembers what it was like to be in the minority. He’s the longest serving state legislator in New York, but not quite the longest serving in American history.

