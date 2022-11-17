ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
TheWrap

Inside Disney’s Bombshell Move to Fire Bob Chapek and Restore Bob Iger as CEO | Analysis

”The tone changed,“ an insider said about what prompted the board’s emergency meeting and decision to bring back Iger. The bombshell news on Sunday that Bob Iger was returning to the Walt Disney Company as CEO and that his hand-picked successor Bob Chapek was out the door – immediately – followed a series of blunders but came down to a big miss on quarterly earnings reported earlier this month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy